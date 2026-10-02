SC grants Bihar eight weeks to clear Ganga floodplain encroachments in Patna

The Supreme Court has granted the Bihar government eight weeks to comply with its directions to remove all unauthorised structures and encroachments from the Ganga flood plains between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan noted that it had on July 21 given the state six weeks to remove all unauthorised structures and encroachments from the flood plains.

During the hearing on September 28, Bihar Advocate General S D Sanjay told the court that its directions had been only partially complied with. He said the recent natural calamity in Nepal had caused the Ganga's water level to rise and submerged the entire stretch, making it difficult for authorities to carry out further removal of encroachments.

Granting the state more time, the bench said it was doing so "for one last time" and warned that failure to comply could result in the Bihar chief secretary and other authorities being summoned and contempt proceedings being initiated.

"After eight weeks, i.e., on the next date of hearing, we want a full compliance report as regards the removal of the encroachments as directed by us. No further time shall be granted," the court said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition challenging a June 2020 order of the National Green Tribunal, which had dismissed a plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile flood plains.

The court's September 28 order also dealt with intervention applications filed by people claiming that the constructions in question stood on their own land and did not fall within the flood plains.

The bench said such applicants could approach the competent authority with an appropriate representation, along with documents establishing their title to the land, including sanctioned building plans and other authorisations.

"In the absence of these documents, no representation shall be looked into," the court said while disposing of the intervention applications.

During the July hearing, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over illegal constructions along the Ganga and directed the Bihar government to clear all unauthorised structures and encroachments between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat within six weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)