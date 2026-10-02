Srinagar Diary | MLAs question officials’ interference in House

Policy sets 6-yr roadmap to boost electric mobility

The government has notified the J&K EV Policy, following its approval by the Council of Ministers chaired by the cabinet, setting a six-year roadmap for expanding clean, affordable and weather-resilient electric mobility across the UT. The policy, covering the period 2026–32, aims to accelerate EV adoption, strengthen charging infrastructure and create an enabling ecosystem for electric mobility across all 20 districts. It targets 1.40 lakh electric vehicles by 2032, supported by demand incentives, climate-specific infrastructure, power-grid integration, public-private partnerships, skill development and employment generation.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com