Srinagar Diary | MLAs question officials’ interference in House

Ruling NC and opposition MLAs, barring those from the BJP, objected to the “bureaucratic interference” in the legislature after the Law Secretary and Chief Secretary wrote to the Speaker opposing discussion on the now passed statehood resolution in the Assembly. Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone questioned how a government officer could advise the Speaker on the admissibility of a resolution, saying the matter should be referred to the Privilege Committee. CM Omar Abdullah had told the House on Monday that he was unaware of both the communications and attributed the situation to J&K’s union territory status.
Rules soon to regulate online news media
Amid growing concern over unregistered social media news channels and spread of fake information, the J&K government is set to introduce provisions for the registration and regulation of online news media platforms. Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said the information department would soon issue the new media policy, which, besides provisions for print media, would include mechanisms for regulation of online news platforms. The department has been asked to prepare comprehensive guidelines and SOPs for district administrations to maintain lists of unregistered social media news handles and initiate action.
Policy sets 6-yr roadmap to boost electric mobility
The government has notified the J&K EV Policy, following its approval by the Council of Ministers chaired by the cabinet, setting a six-year roadmap for expanding clean, affordable and weather-resilient electric mobility across the UT. The policy, covering the period 2026–32, aims to accelerate EV adoption, strengthen charging infrastructure and create an enabling ecosystem for electric mobility across all 20 districts. It targets 1.40 lakh electric vehicles by 2032, supported by demand incentives, climate-specific infrastructure, power-grid integration, public-private partnerships, skill development and employment generation.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com