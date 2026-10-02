Train speed on Katra-Banihal section in J&K increased to 100 kmph

SRINAGAR: The maximum permissible speed of trains on Katra-Banihal section in Jammu and Kashmir has been increased to 100 kms/hour, paving way for faster train services through some of the most challenging railway infrastructure in the region.

A railway official said the maximum permissible speed on the 111 km-long Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section in J&K has been increased from 75 km/h to 100 km/h.

He said the increased speed was successfully tested today.

“Today is a historic day,” he said.

According to the official, this enhancement will make train operations on the USBRL project smoother, reduce travel time and provide faster, safer and more comfortable journey to the passengers.

“Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26401/26404) created a new record by crossing the world's highest Chenab Bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge at 100 km/h,” the official said.

The speed enhancement is significant for the Katra-Banihal rail stretch, which passes through some of the most difficult Himalayan terrain and includes major tunnels and bridges built as part of the USBRL project.

The Chenab Bridge in Reasi district is the world’s highest railway arch bridge, rising about 359 metres above the Chenab River.

The Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge. Located in the Reasi, it spans the deep Anji Khad and uses a central pylon and cable-stay system to support the railway deck, allowing the line to negotiate the difficult Himalayan terrain.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the Vande Bharat Express crossing the bridges on his X account, describing the milestone as “100 km/h over India’s engineering pride!”

With the permissible speed now increased, passengers travelling between the two destinations would benefit from reduced journey times.