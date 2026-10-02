Two former Chitkara University students held over campus unrest

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Friday arrested two former students of Chitkara University near Rajpura in Patiala district for allegedly spreading misleading rumours on social media and provoking students during campus unrest last week. Ten others have also been named in the case.

The arrested accused were identified as Himanshu of Nangal in Punjab and Aryan of Ambala in Haryana, both former students of the university.

An FIR was registered at Banur police station on September 29, following which police examined social media activity and messages circulated during the unrest.

Police sources said the investigation found that the two accused had allegedly instigated students through multiple social media groups by spreading misleading messages, contributing to the escalation of the situation on the campus.

The unrest began around 10.30 pm on September 25 and continued into the following day. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the 10 other accused named in the FIR.

The investigation is also aimed at identifying others allegedly involved in spreading misinformation, instigating students, damaging public property and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties.

The two arrested accused have been booked for attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, obstructing a public servant, assault on a public servant, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, disturbing public peace, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.