Warring hands resignation to Rahul Gandhi, hints Pilot may have sought his removal in Punjab

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday met former party president Rahul Gandhi and formally submitted his resignation as the chief of the Punjab Congress.

Warring had headed the state unit for over four years, having been appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief in 2022, succeeding Navjot Singh Sidhu. His resignation comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and follows a prolonged period of infighting within the state Congress.

The Congress recently replaced its AICC in-charge for Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, with Sachin Pilot. Baghel had spent several weeks in the state attempting to resolve differences between rival factions.

Speaking to ANI, Warring suggested that Pilot may have decided that it was time for him to be removed from the post, while stressing that he had no concrete proof of this.

"Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post. I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed," Warring said, according to ANI.