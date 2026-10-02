Warring hands resignation to Rahul Gandhi, hints Pilot may have sought his removal in Punjab

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday met former party president Rahul Gandhi and formally submitted his resignation as the chief of the Punjab Congress.
Warring had headed the state unit for over four years, having been appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief in 2022, succeeding Navjot Singh Sidhu. His resignation comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and follows a prolonged period of infighting within the state Congress.
The Congress recently replaced its AICC in-charge for Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, with Sachin Pilot. Baghel had spent several weeks in the state attempting to resolve differences between rival factions.
Speaking to ANI, Warring suggested that Pilot may have decided that it was time for him to be removed from the post, while stressing that he had no concrete proof of this.
"Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post. I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed," Warring said, according to ANI.
Warring said he had already conveyed his views to Rahul Gandhi and did not have anyone else in the party to whom he could explain his position.
"I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen," he said.
Warring said Gandhi showed him "great affection" during their meeting and sought his views on the political situation in Punjab.
"I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection," Warring said.
He said he was satisfied with his tenure as state Congress chief and would accept whatever decision the party took.
"A tenure can be long or short, but it should be one that people remember. My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind—memorable—and one should be grateful for what one receives. I am satisfied that, after a 4.5-year tenure as State President, whatever happens, happens for good," he said.
Warring had earlier said he discussed with Gandhi the challenges facing the Congress in Punjab, the party's strengths and how it should respond to the political situation in the state.
Former state minister Vijay Inder Singla is among those being considered for the post of Punjab Congress chief. Singla is also an AICC co-treasurer and oversees the party's properties.
Warring's resignation comes amid reports of differences between him and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the leadership of the state unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
Warring thanked Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to lead the state unit and said he remained ready to serve the party whenever required.
"He made me the state Congress chief, and I thanked him for giving me the opportunity to lead the state Congress in difficult circumstances. I assured him that I am ready to serve the party whenever the party requires me," he said.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)