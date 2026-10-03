21.12 lakh applications for 15964 jobs in J&K, recruitment agencies collect ₹114 crores in fees

As per the government figures, JKSSB conducted 124 recruitment examinations for 11,003 posts. The JKSSB received 18,36,056 applications for the 11003 posts. The recruiting agency SSB collected ₹89.49 crore in application fees from the job aspirants.

In total, the two recruitment agencies conducted 369 examinations for 15,964 posts, receiving 21,12,121 applications and collecting ₹113.91 crores in application fees from job aspirants during 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.The government data also highlights delays in the recruitment process.

As per the government reply, 38 JKPSC recruitment examinations were pending including two from 2023-24, 32 from 2025-26 and four from the period beginning April 1, 2026.

Fees amounting to ₹28.76 lakh had been collected in connection with the pending examinations from the job aspirants. Expressing concern over the situation, MLA Para said “lakhs of applications, crores of rupees collected, examinations pending and our youth continue to live in uncertainty."

He said it is unfortunate that the government has collected revenue of more than Rs 110 crores from the unemployed youth of J&K. The MLA urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene in the matter.