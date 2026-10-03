Amid sanctions friction, top US commander in India to deepen defence, maritime security ties

NEW DELHI: Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of the US Pacific Command (USPACOM), arrived in the capital on Saturday on a six-day visit to strengthen the India-US Major Defence Partnership. The visit comes at a time when a new US sanctions law targeting buyers of Russian oil has added to strains in the wider bilateral relationship.

Admiral Paparo was received in New Delhi by US ambassador Sergio Gor. This is his second visit to India this year. During his earlier visit in February, he had called on Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

During his current visit, which runs till October 8, Admiral Paparo will hold talks with the top brass of the defence ministry and the armed forces. The agenda includes emerging technologies, regional strategic stability and defence energy resilience.

"From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future," the US embassy said in a statement. The embassy added that the visit "reaffirms the United States' enduring presence and interests in the Indian Ocean region".

The Hawaii-headquartered command reverted to its original name in June, eight years after it was rebranded as the Indo-Pacific Command. The Indo-Pacific is also the focus of the Quad, which brings together India, the US, Japan and Australia.