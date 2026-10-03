BJP targets AAP govt in Punjab, urges people to oust it over 'ruined education system'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh broadside against the ruling AAP government in poll-bound Punjab, calling on the people of the state to oust the government, which it alleged had “ruined the entire education system”.

Pradeep Bhandari, national media co-in-charge and national spokesperson of the BJP, on Saturday accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to pay teachers’ salaries and making no appointments in the education sector.

Taking to X, Bhandari said, "Shame on AAP! TO SAVE EDUCATION SYSTEM OF PUNJAB AAP MUST GO!, claiming that teachers had been protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann since Friday.

“For teachers in Punjab: No Salaries, No Appointments. Rather than listening to them (teachers), CM Bhagwant Mann and Super CM Kejriwal ordered women teachers to be beaten up by lathis”! Bhandari asserted.

He also took an indirect swipe at the Congress, asking, “Where is 'B team' of Kejriwal?”!

Bhandari further criticised the Gandhi family and the Congress party over what he described as their silence on the “valour of Smith Machchaar”. In a frontal attack on Congress, he said, “Not only is the Gandhi family shamelessly silent on the valour of Smith Machchaar, now their darbaris are fuelling conspiracy theories”.

Taking a dig at the Congress party's recent appointment in UP, he said that Imran Masood’s appointment as Uttar Pradesh working President makes Congress’s intent clear. “It wants to challenge the Samajwadi Party for its vote bank; SP vs Congress: The vote bank battle is on”, he remarked.