Five Indian nationals rescued after projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Five Indian nationals were rescued after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian mission in Oman said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said it coordinated the rescue of the five Indians on board the MT Kazimah III, with all of them safely shifted ashore.

It thanked the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance in the rescue operation.

The mission did not give further details about the incident, which came in the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf region.

Several commercial vessels, with Indian seafarers aboard, have come under attack amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz is narrow sea passage that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.