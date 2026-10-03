Global uncertainty now a standing condition; policies should be designed to build resilience: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said global uncertainty is now a "standing condition" and there is a need to design policies which build resilience, and called upon nations to have an open and predictable economic relationship.

Listing out four priorities for India for dealing with the next decade of global economic shock, Sitharaman said it is now time to have "autonomy" in building resilient supply chains, and for the private sector to lead investments, including in R&D.

Sitharaman also said that the industry must play a greater role in designing and delivering training, for skill development amidst a "changing world of work".

"Uncertainty is now a standing condition of the global economy, and policy must be designed around it. We need to keep building resilience as we go along; it is not a one-time exercise. The coming years call for preparation, and India approaches them from strength," the minister said while speaking at an Economic Conclave.

Talking about open, predictable and rule-based global economic relationships, Sitharaman said nations should engage with one another through dialogue and negotiated agreements, rather than allowing geopolitical differences to become barriers to trade and investment.

"International trade policy should provide greater certainty for businesses, respect national development priorities, and avoid unnecessary restrictions that fragment markets," she said.