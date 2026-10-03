India has no timeline for Sheikh Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh, says envoy

India cannot set a deadline for the return of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina as her extradition request is being examined through a legal process, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi said on Saturday, reported PTI.

"Nobody can give you a timeframe" for Hasina's return, Trivedi said at a discussion organised by a private think tank in Dhaka, responding to questions on repeated requests from Bangladesh for her extradition.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024, after her government collapsed amid a mass anti-government agitation.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has maintained that Bangladesh's request for her extradition is being examined through established procedures.

"Again and again, the government of India has replied to this that there is a process, and the process is legal, and it is well structured," Trivedi said.

He also clarified that Hasina was not brought to India by the Indian Air Force or the Army. She was flown to India aboard a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on August 5 as protesters moved towards her official residence.