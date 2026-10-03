India must stay open without becoming vulnerable: PM’s Principal Secretary Mishra

NEW DELHI: India’s economic resilience rests on domestic capabilities, diversification and openness, Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said while speaking at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address at the plenary session, Mishra said the nature of economic risk had changed significantly, with the world increasingly confronting uncertainty that cannot be reliably assigned probabilities.

“The world is confronting not merely risk, but uncertainty,” he said, adding that “geography has returned to the centre of the economic table” amid growing global uncertainty.

“The pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, supply-chain disruptions, trade restrictions and rapid technological changes have brought this distinction into sharp focus”, he remarked, noting that geography, which technology was once thought to have made less relevant, has returned to the centre of economic decision-making.

“Disruptions to shipping routes can affect energy prices thousands of kilometres away, while the concentration of critical minerals and their processing creates new vulnerabilities. The clean energy transition also brings new forms of strategic dependence that need to be addressed”, he added.

He said uncertainty was changing economic behaviour, with firms diversifying suppliers, maintaining inventories and developing alternative production capacity, while governments strengthen reserves, fiscal buffers and strategic capabilities.

“Resilience is not free,” he said, adding that the key economic question was whether the premium paid for resilience was justified by the potential cost of the disruption being avoided.