Indian-Origin faces 14 charges as two more illegal firearms seized from his house in Brampton

CHANDIGARH: After two months of search three Indian origin nationals from Punjab were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences. The Canadian Police have seized two additional illegal firearms from one of the accused during a search at his residence.

A statement issued by Peel Regional Police said that as a result of an ongoing investigation, officers with the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) have seized two more illegal firearms and laid further charges following a traffic stop in Brampton in August.

The accused, identified as Navjot Singh (29) of Innisfail, Alberta, has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, including a 9 mm handgun and a sawed-off rifle, along with several rounds of ammunition.

Navjot now faces two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of ammunition, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He also now faces a total of 14 charges related to this investigation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.