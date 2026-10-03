Indian-Origin faces 14 charges as two more illegal firearms seized from his house in Brampton

CHANDIGARH: After two months of search three Indian origin nationals from Punjab were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences. The Canadian Police have seized two additional illegal firearms from one of the accused during a search at his residence.
A statement issued by Peel Regional Police said that as a result of an ongoing investigation, officers with the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) have seized two more illegal firearms and laid further charges following a traffic stop in Brampton in August.
The accused, identified as Navjot Singh (29) of Innisfail, Alberta, has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, including a 9 mm handgun and a sawed-off rifle, along with several rounds of ammunition.
Navjot now faces two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of ammunition, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
He also now faces a total of 14 charges related to this investigation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.
Navjot along with two other 29-year-old men Harkomal Singh of Brampton and 23-year-old Mohobbatbir Randhawa of Brampton were detained at a traffic stop in Brampton. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded illegal handgun with a magazine containing ammunition. However, Navjot managed to escape but was later arrested. Police subsequently learnt that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Alberta.
"On Monday, August 10, officers investigated a vehicle in the area of Cedarbrook Road and Edgewater Court and seized a loaded illegal handgun. Three individuals were arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences. On Thursday, August 13, at approximately 10:30 p.m., investigators attended the residence of one of the accused from the original incident and located two additional firearms: a 9 mm handgun and a sawed-off rifle, along with several rounds of ammunition," the statement read.
"I commend the dedication and professionalism of our officers at 21 Division. Through their investigative efforts and strong partnerships with our community, illegal firearms and ammunition were removed from our neighbourhood. Every illegal firearm taken off our streets reduces the potential for violence and represents another step toward keeping our communities across Peel Region safe," said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews, Peel Regional Police.