Infighting hits NDA, INDIA bloc ahead of Bihar MLC polls

PATNA: Like the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, opposition INDIA bloc’s major constituents—RJD and Congress—are heading for a ‘friendly fight’ in the MLC elections in the state. The two alliance partners have fielded candidates against each other on four seats.
Elections are scheduled to be held for eight seats in the Upper House of the Bihar legislature on October 23. The Congress released its list of candidates for five MLC seats in Bihar late Thursday night. Of these, RJD has already announced candidates for four seats. RJD had announced candidates for six seats on September 11, becoming the first party in Bihar to release its candidate list for the MLC elections.
The ruling NDA is also facing internal fight. The JD(U) has entrusted the task of resolving internal dispute between party MLA Anant Kumar Singh and party candidate from Patna Graduates’ constituency Neeraj Kumar to union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Anant Singh said he would work hard to defeat Kumar and announced his support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Kumar Singh.
JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha hoped that the matter would be resolved ahead of the election. However, JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha claimed that action would be initiated against Anant for defying the party lines by extending his support to JSP candidate.
Anant said, “Election to four Graduates and four Teachers seats is not held on party lines, so the question of defying party lines does not arise.” He, however, affirmed that he would work hard to ensure the victory of Anuj Singh.
The Congress has re-nominated sitting MLC Madan Mohan Jha from the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency, where the RJD has not fielded any candidate. The Congress and RJD have also named candidates from Patna Teachers’ and Patna, Kosi and Darbhanga Graduates’ constituencies. Sources said the possibility of avoiding a friendly contest remains open and talks are underway.
Polling for the eight Bihar legislative council seats will be held on October 23, and votes will be counted on October 27. The nomination process is underway, with October 6 being the last date for filing nominations.
Cong-RJD heading for a ‘friendly fight’ in state
The Congress and the RJD are heading for a ‘friendly fight’ on four MLC seats in Bihar. The Congress released its list of candidates for five MLC seats on Thursday night, and of these, RJD has already announced candidates for four seats. RJD had announced candidates for six seats on September 11, becoming the first party in Bihar to release its list.