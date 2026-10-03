Infighting hits NDA, INDIA bloc ahead of Bihar MLC polls

PATNA: Like the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, opposition INDIA bloc’s major constituents—RJD and Congress—are heading for a ‘friendly fight’ in the MLC elections in the state. The two alliance partners have fielded candidates against each other on four seats.

Elections are scheduled to be held for eight seats in the Upper House of the Bihar legislature on October 23. The Congress released its list of candidates for five MLC seats in Bihar late Thursday night. Of these, RJD has already announced candidates for four seats. RJD had announced candidates for six seats on September 11, becoming the first party in Bihar to release its candidate list for the MLC elections.

The ruling NDA is also facing internal fight. The JD(U) has entrusted the task of resolving internal dispute between party MLA Anant Kumar Singh and party candidate from Patna Graduates’ constituency Neeraj Kumar to union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Anant Singh said he would work hard to defeat Kumar and announced his support for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Kumar Singh.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha hoped that the matter would be resolved ahead of the election. However, JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha claimed that action would be initiated against Anant for defying the party lines by extending his support to JSP candidate.