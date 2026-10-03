Jharkhand police step up vigil on foreign nationals

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Police has stepped up vigilance over the movement of foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshi citizens, in the state. Acting on intelligence inputs, the police headquarters has directed SPs in all districts to identify suspicious foreign nationals and gather information about their activities.

According to inputs from security agencies, information was received regarding the entry of nine Bangladeshi nationals in the state. Reports indicate that three have returned and three have undergone medical treatment. It is also reported that the remaining three are still in Jharkhand.

Sources informed that the police headquarters has received information about the presence of suspicious foreign nationals in the Sahibganj, Jamtara, Deoghar and Dumka districts of the Santhal Pargana region.

The intelligence inputs also mention allegations regarding the fabrication of forged documents and attempts to establish local influence. These claims are currently being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, SPs have been instructed to submit detailed reports to Police Headquarters covering the names, duration of stay and current addresses.