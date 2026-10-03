India secures deportation of alleged narco kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye: HM Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that India has secured the deportation of alleged international narcotics kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye and has brought him back to the country to face cases related to drug trafficking and other alleged crimes.

Describing the development as a “historic milestone” for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister said Indian agencies had tracked down Singh despite him allegedly obtaining Turkish citizenship using a false identity.

The Home Minister said Singh had been operating under the name “Navab Virk” and allegedly continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan into India. “Investigators established his identity before securing his deportation and bringing him back to India. He has been taken into custody in connection with multiple cases,” he said.

Singh, also known as Nav, had emerged as a key suspect in an investigation into an international narcotics syndicate allegedly operating across India, Afghanistan and Türkiye.

"Investigators had identified him as the Turkey-based alleged kingpin of the network, while his cousin, Prabhdeep Singh, was allegedly handling its operations in India," officials said.

The investigation dates back to 2021, when agencies arrested Rizwan Kashmiri in south Delhi. His interrogation allegedly provided investigators with leads about a wider drug-trafficking network involving several states and Afghan nationals, they said.

The probe subsequently resulted in substantial heroin recoveries in Faridabad. Investigators seized 166 kg of heroin from one vehicle and another 115 kg from a second vehicle, according to the officials.

The international dimension of the investigation became clearer as agencies began tracking suspects who had fled India and established links with the syndicate abroad.