Neighbours' stealth jets a worry, may look at other 5th-gen fighters if AMCA slips: IAF chief

NEW DELHI: With China already flying J-20 and J-35 stealth fighters and Pakistani pilots reportedly training in China ahead of their air force inducting Chinese fifth-generation jets, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Saturday said the force may have to look at "other fighter platforms" if the indigenous flagship AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft) project slips.

Calling the arrival of fifth-generation fighters in India's neighbourhood a "cause for worry", ACM Singh said, "We have to fill in the gap. If the other side is getting the 5th generation across, we need to look at some 5th generation."

Speaking at his annual press conference in the national capital ahead of Air Force Day, he added, "We may have to look at other fighter platforms in case of delays in AMCA fifth-gen, other programmes."

The IAF chief, however, made it clear that no decision had yet been taken on importing a stealth fighter as a stop-gap. "Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet," he said. US President Donald Trump, for his part, had dangled the F-35 during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February last year.

The twin-engine AMCA, being designed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency, is India's only shot at a home-grown stealth fighter. The project is now at the industry-selection stage, with Indian companies vying to develop the jet under a new public-private partnership model. Even if all timelines hold, the jet is unlikely to be inducted before 2035.

The worry is compounded by the IAF's dwindling combat fleet. The force is down to just 29 fighter squadrons, its lowest in decades, against the 42.5 sanctioned to tackle a collusive threat from China and Pakistan. Many experts, in fact, argue that even the sanctioned strength falls short and that the IAF needs at least 60 squadrons to take on the two adversaries together.

To arrest the slide, ACM Singh said the IAF must induct "36 to 40 aircraft every year", underlining that air power remains central to a nation's overall military muscle.

The long delays in HAL's Tejas Mk1A programme have hit the target hard. The hold-up stems largely from the sluggish supply of GE-F404 engines from the US and hurdles in integrating the sub-systems with the radar. The IAF has ordered 180 Mk1A jets in two batches of 83 and 97. Acknowledging that the Mk1A delay had been significant, ACM Singh said the IAF was also counting on the bigger Tejas Mk2 to help plug the gaps.