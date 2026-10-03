PM Modi was aware of EC restricting EROs' access to ECINet: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of a dispute over the Election Commission’s IT division restricting electoral registration officers’ access to the ECINet portal, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has alleged.

Ramesh said a complaint by election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had reached the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which comes under the prime minister, and alleged that the decision may have been taken at his direction.

He was referring to a media report that claimed an officer whom the two election commissioners had complained about to the Cabinet Secretary in July continues to hold a key position within the Election Commission.

“Instead of action being taken against him, the officer is now overseeing the controversial IT division of the Election Commission,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

According to Ramesh, the complaint to the Cabinet Secretary followed an order by the officer that removed oversight of the IT division, allowing it to function without what he described as adequate transparency.