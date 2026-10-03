Punjab AAP MLA goes public over teacher shortage, alleges govt ignored pleas; party suspends him

AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana on Saturday accused the Punjab government and his party leadership of ignoring the shortage of teachers in government schools in his constituency, hours before the party suspended him for alleged "anti-party activities and indiscipline".
Maiserkhana, who represents the Maur Assembly constituency in Bathinda, made the allegations in a Facebook Live session, saying he had gone public after repeated attempts to get the issue resolved failed.
The MLA also questioned the AAP government's claims about its achievements in school education, saying the situation on the ground was different. He became emotional while speaking about the issue and said his son studies at a government School of Eminence that also faces a shortage of teachers.
"I am going live after feeling sad. I kept demanding the filling of teacher posts but it has not been done yet," Maiserkhana said, according to a PTI report.
He alleged that after raising the issue with the party leadership, he was told that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had called him, but claimed that the chief minister did not meet him.
"How long will I tolerate? What did I do wrong to the party?" he said.
Maiserkhana said he expected to be denied a party ticket in the upcoming elections but vowed to continue raising issues concerning his constituents.
"I took my grievance to the party high command, but there was no resolution. Tell me where am I wrong," he said.
He also expressed apprehension that an FIR could be registered against him.
According to Maiserkhana, the principal of his son's school had asked his son to tell his father to ensure that the required number of teachers was appointed.
"My fight is for schools. If nothing is done in schools, then what will one do with such education?" he said.
The MLA further claimed that he was the only ruling party legislator whose children studied in a government school.
Following his remarks, Punjab AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat announced Maiserkhana's suspension with immediate effect.
"It has come to the notice of the party that you have been found involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. In view of the above, your primary membership from the party is suspended with immediate effect," Barsat said in the suspension communication.
The BJP's Punjab unit said Maiserkhana's allegations had "punctured" the AAP government's "education revolution" narrative.
"A sitting AAP MLA, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, says he has repeatedly raised basic issues like repairing schools and appointing teachers, yet nobody listened," the BJP said.
Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also targeted the AAP government, referring to Maiserkhana's claim that he could not secure an appointment with the chief minister.
"If an 'Aam Aadmi' MLA cannot even meet his own chief minister, then what does that say about the ordinary people who are trying to be heard?" Randhawa said.
(With inputs from PTI)