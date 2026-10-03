Punjab AAP MLA goes public over teacher shortage, alleges govt ignored pleas; party suspends him

AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana on Saturday accused the Punjab government and his party leadership of ignoring the shortage of teachers in government schools in his constituency, hours before the party suspended him for alleged "anti-party activities and indiscipline".

Maiserkhana, who represents the Maur Assembly constituency in Bathinda, made the allegations in a Facebook Live session, saying he had gone public after repeated attempts to get the issue resolved failed.

The MLA also questioned the AAP government's claims about its achievements in school education, saying the situation on the ground was different. He became emotional while speaking about the issue and said his son studies at a government School of Eminence that also faces a shortage of teachers.

"I am going live after feeling sad. I kept demanding the filling of teacher posts but it has not been done yet," Maiserkhana said, according to a PTI report.