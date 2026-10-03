Punjab CM Mann writes to Centre, seeks urgent lifting of foodgrains as paddy procurement season starts

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the paddy procurement season which started from October 1 Punjab is looming with severe shortage of space, The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Singh Mann has urged the union government to urgently clear foodgrain stocks from the state before the peak arrival of paddy.

Currently the state has a backlog of 280 lakh tonnes of food grains occupying state godowns, rice mills and mandi yards.

Mann requested Centre stressing that adequate storage space must be ensured to facilitate smooth procurement and prevent any difficulties for farmers in mandis.

Pointing out that Punjab had repeatedly requested the Centre for adequate monthly movement of foodgrains. He added that the delay in milling was already causing unrest among millers might result in law and order problem. He said if rice delivery went beyond mid-October, millers might not come forward for storage and milling of paddy, which could result in unrest among other stakeholders, especially farmers.

In a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, CM Mann sought immediate movement of 6 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice by October 10 and 15 LMT of wheat during October point out that nearly 40 LMT of wheat stocks were occupying space at rice mills and mandi yards with around 17 LMT still lying there. He stressed that these stocks must be cleared to create adequate space for incoming paddy and ensure that farmers can bring their produce to mandis without facing storage-related hurdles.