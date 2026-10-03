Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons in Amritsar on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Loharka road at around 6 pm, they said.

Two unidentified persons who were on a motorcycle opened fire at Mad Sandhu, whose real name is Madhusudan, and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

Sandhu was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

Police said they have some leads and will catch the accused soon. However, the motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Mad Sandhu, a social media influencer, makeup artist and fashion stylist used to speak about make-up artistry and gender-related issues.

He had even faced public criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

He had even acted in Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.