Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Satyagraha’ platform to map protests across India

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched ‘Satyagraha’, a digital platform aimed at bringing together protest movements and public grievances from across India.
In a post on X, Gandhi urged citizens to share their experiences of what they describe as “injustice” through the platform. Users can submit details about their causes, identify similar movements through an interactive map and seek support for their campaigns.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of satyagraha, Rahul Gandhi said that while truth is a powerful force, collective action can make it stronger.
“People across the country are fighting for their rights and often fighting alone,” he said, citing movements involving Gen Z, students, farmers, tribal communities, Dalits and women.
Gandhi said the initiative was intended to bring these disparate voices together and pledged to support such causes in Parliament, on the streets and through letters, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition.
In a video accompanying his post, Gandhi said protests were taking place across the country over issues including inflation, farmers’ concerns, students’ demands and women’s safety.
He explained that the platform allows protesters to provide their name, the name of their organisation or group and details of their cause. Those seeking assistance can also indicate how they would like Gandhi and his team to support their movement.
He described the initiative as an effort to consolidate information about protests across the country on a single platform, regardless of the size or nature of the movement.
(With inputs from ANI)