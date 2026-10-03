Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Satyagraha’ platform to map protests across India

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has launched ‘Satyagraha’, a digital platform aimed at bringing together protest movements and public grievances from across India.

In a post on X, Gandhi urged citizens to share their experiences of what they describe as “injustice” through the platform. Users can submit details about their causes, identify similar movements through an interactive map and seek support for their campaigns.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of satyagraha, Rahul Gandhi said that while truth is a powerful force, collective action can make it stronger.

“People across the country are fighting for their rights and often fighting alone,” he said, citing movements involving Gen Z, students, farmers, tribal communities, Dalits and women.