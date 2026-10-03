Raipur Diary | South East Rly adds 30 trains in 24 years

While the South East Central Railway (SECR) continues to boast its status as Indian Railways’ most lucrative cash cow, everyday commuters are bearing the brunt of alleged apathy. Despite a staggering explosion in passenger volume and skyrocketing passenger revenues over the last 24 years, train availability across the division didn’t keep pace with the demand—creeping from a modest 120 trains in 2003 to just 150 in 2026. Annual passenger footfall across the Raipur division rose from 1.57 crore in 2003 to 5.09 crore. Passenger revenue for the division has leapt nearly eightfold, rising from Rs 80.64 crore in 2003 to Rs 631 crore in 2026.