Raipur Diary | South East Rly adds 30 trains in 24 years

While the South East Central Railway (SECR) continues to boast its status as Indian Railways’ most lucrative cash cow, everyday commuters are bearing the brunt of alleged apathy. Despite a staggering explosion in passenger volume and skyrocketing passenger revenues over the last 24 years, train availability across the division didn’t keep pace with the demand—creeping from a modest 120 trains in 2003 to just 150 in 2026. Annual passenger footfall across the Raipur division rose from 1.57 crore in 2003 to 5.09 crore. Passenger revenue for the division has leapt nearly eightfold, rising from Rs 80.64 crore in 2003 to Rs 631 crore in 2026.
Decline in bank branches, ATM active accounts up
Over the past six months, Chhattisgarh saw a reduction of 1,020 bank branches, a decline attributed primarily to ongoing bank mergers, recent findings from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) report for June 2026 revealed. In contrast, ATM infrastructure and account openings have continued on an upward trajectory. The state had 36,273 bank branches in December 2025. By June 2026, this number fell to 35,253. The downward trend has been consistent across quarterly reviews. This ongoing reduction comes despite directives in SLBC meetings emphasising the need to expand physical branch footprint.
Vantara model for Nandanvan Zoo
To upgrade wildlife treatment and conservation practices, animals at Nandanvan Zoo and Jungle Safari in Raipur are slated to receive advanced medical care modelled on Gujarat’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom, commonly known as Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani, sources revealed. Under the proposed partnership, the facilities will mirror the state-of-the-art rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation protocols established by Vantara to protect injured, orphaned, and endangered wildlife. The proposal will be tabled for approval during the maiden meeting of the Wildlife Board’s Standing Committee.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com