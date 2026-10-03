Shah says cases from FIR to SC to be disposed of in 3 years after BNS rollout; targets Cong over cooperatives

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said criminal cases in India would be disposed of within three years, from the filing of an FIR to proceedings in the Supreme Court, once the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is fully implemented.

He was addressing the state-level conference of cattle rearers here after inaugurating an exhibition on the new criminal law.

“Today, two events have just taken place in Bhopal. First, an exhibition on the new Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was inaugurated, and a conference of cattle rearers was held. Such a large number of cattle rearers have come here, which is a great omen for the milk revolution in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Shah, who heads the Home and Cooperation ministries, said India’s criminal justice system was earlier known for delays, but the situation had improved.

“I have come especially to tell (the people and) the youth that after about one and a half years, once the (new criminal law) is fully implemented, any case, from the filing of an FIR to the Supreme Court, will be disposed of within three years,” he said.

The laws made by the British were brought in to protect their government and their rule, he said.

“The new criminal law has been introduced to protect the dignity of the citizens of India. Its basic principle is justice, not punishment. Punishment is provided for only where necessary, to deter those who commit crimes,” he said.

After the full implementation of the BNS, India’s criminal justice system will become the most modern in the world, Shah said.