TMC loses chairpersonship of two key Parliamentary panels as standing committees reconstituted

The Trinamool Congress has lost the chairpersonship of two key Parliamentary committees after Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reconstituted various department-related Parliamentary standing committees on Saturday.

According to a PTI report, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi has been appointed chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Commerce, replacing TMC's Dola Sen. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who belongs to the rebel faction of the TMC, has replaced former party colleague Kirti Azad as chairperson of the panel on chemicals and fertilisers.

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva and K Kanimozhi have been reappointed chairpersons of the Parliamentary committees on industry, and food, consumer affairs and public distribution, respectively.

The leaders of key BJP allies, including the JD-U, Shiv Sena and TDP, have also been retained as heads of various Parliamentary committees.

Several opposition leaders have also retained their posts. Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Charanjit Singh Channi will continue as chairpersons of the committees on external affairs and agriculture, respectively.