Ukraine says India's ceasefire plan is broadest, open to truce on energy and Black Sea

Ukraine has described India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia as the "broadest" among four offers received by Kyiv, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha saying Ukraine is ready to consider a truce covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.
"We have four proposals. The broadest one is India's proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination," Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to the European Pravda newspaper.
The proposals have come from India, Turkiye, Egypt and the United States. Sybiha said Kyiv was ready to consider different formats for a truce, but any agreement should cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure and the situation in the Black Sea.
India's proposal comes amid increased diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Kyiv over the war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on August 31, said India supported all peace efforts and called for a shift from an "endless war" to the "end of the war" and cessation of hostilities.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar subsequently made his first standalone bilateral visit to Ukraine on September 3, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The discussions included international peace efforts and Black Sea security, with Sybiha saying Ukraine was ready to move towards diplomacy.
Ukraine had also been pushing for limited ceasefires covering energy infrastructure and shipping in the Black Sea. On September 23, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was ready for a maritime truce based on proposals from Egypt, India and Turkiye, and said it was up to Russia to respond.
The latest comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "very good ideas" for finding a mutually acceptable settlement to the Ukraine conflict.
Putin said Modi, despite their close ties, "constantly raises the issue" of ending the conflict and brings it up at "every meeting" between the two leaders.
"He has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions," Putin said at the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to state-run TASS news agency.
Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks during which the Russian leader briefed the Prime Minister on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace initiatives.
A few days earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia would welcome peace efforts by India to resolve the Ukraine conflict and that Moscow's position was aligned with New Delhi's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.
Ukraine's latest proposal comes amid intensified Russian aerial attacks on the country. Sybiha has repeated Ukraine's call for an unconditional ceasefire along the front line.
Kyiv has said it is willing to consider an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact in addition to the more limited energy and Black Sea arrangements. Russia, however, has rejected calls for a temporary unconditional ceasefire, saying a comprehensive peace agreement should be reached instead.
The Black Sea has remained a key area in the diplomatic efforts, with Ukraine seeking arrangements to protect shipping and maintain food exports. The region has also seen attacks involving ports and vessels during the war.
The Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction of homes and critical infrastructure despite repeated diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
(With inputs from PTI)