Ukraine says India's ceasefire plan is broadest, open to truce on energy and Black Sea

Ukraine has described India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia as the "broadest" among four offers received by Kyiv, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha saying Ukraine is ready to consider a truce covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

"We have four proposals. The broadest one is India's proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination," Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to the European Pravda newspaper.

The proposals have come from India, Turkiye, Egypt and the United States. Sybiha said Kyiv was ready to consider different formats for a truce, but any agreement should cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure and the situation in the Black Sea.

India's proposal comes amid increased diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Kyiv over the war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on August 31, said India supported all peace efforts and called for a shift from an "endless war" to the "end of the war" and cessation of hostilities.