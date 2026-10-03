Union Home Ministry seeks 48-hour reporting of cases against AGMUT cadre officers

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all segments of the AGMUT cadre to report within 48 hours any case, arrest, adverse court order or probe agency action involving IAS, IPS, DANICS and DANIPS officers, sources said.

The directive was issued at a review meeting chaired by a senior MHA official amid concerns that investigations by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were not being reported promptly by local departments, the sources said.

The MHA has also asked all AGMUT segments to submit details and supporting documents in pending disciplinary cases by October 15, specifying whether each matter is at the pre-charge-sheet or post-charge-sheet stage.

The proposals must include a statement of facts, chronology of events, authenticated copies of relied-upon documents, witness lists, draft charge-sheets and a specific recommendation on the proposed major or minor penalty, along with reasons for initiating proceedings. Incomplete proposals returned by the ministry must be resubmitted within 15 days.

The ministry has separately ordered closer scrutiny of officers on prolonged leave, including verification of leave accounts, the nature and duration of leave, extensions granted and the officer’s place of stay. Salaries are to be paid only for periods covered by sanctioned leave, while excess payments must be identified and recovered under rules.

Ladakh, Puducherry, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have been asked to verify leave records and initiate recovery wherever required. Cases involving unexplained prolonged absence or failure to resume duty despite repeated directions may also lead to disciplinary action under service rules.