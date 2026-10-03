VHP claims 254 Hindus killed in attacks by August this year, seeks action against 'extremist forces'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday demanded stringent action against what it described as "extremist forces", claiming that 254 Hindus were killed in alleged attacks between January 1 and August 31 this year, PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain demanded that cases involving attacks on Hindus allegedly driven by religious hatred be referred to fast-track courts and that those convicted be given stringent punishment without delay.

Jain also called for minors accused of violence or murder in cases allegedly motivated by religious hatred to be tried as adults.

"Legal proceedings for barbaric acts -- such as murder and attacks motivated by religious hatred -- must mandatorily treat these individuals as adults," he said.

Jain alleged that attacks on Hindu religious events, the abduction of Hindu women through force or deception under the guise of "Love Jihad", and assaults on Hindu settlements had become frequent.

"There appears to be no end to the pattern of killing Hindus by extremists on one pretext or another," he said while releasing a list of alleged attacks and killings of 254 Hindus during the first eight months of the year.

Jain said the number of deaths should concern people despite what he described as efforts by "Ram-bhakt" governments in several states over the past decade to curb the trend, the PTI report said.

He appealed to people to rise above what he called a "partisan mindset and vested interests" and work to protect the country from the crisis.