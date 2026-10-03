'Villages need results, not photo-ops': Cong questions Uttarakhand's plan for cabinet meets in border dists

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Congress has questioned the Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s plan to hold cabinet meetings in border districts, accusing it of turning a region facing migration and gaps in essential services into a political showcase ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

State Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said border districts could not be treated as venues for “election tours and photo opportunities”. Their challenges, she said, were tied to national security, livelihoods, healthcare and basic infrastructure.

“The government is talking about cabinet meetings in border areas with an eye on the 2027 elections. But where was it when villagers had to carry pregnant women and elderly people for kilometres over mountain paths to reach hospitals?” she asked.

Dasauni also raised concerns about attacks by wild animals and the abandonment of villages. People had continued to leave because of inadequate jobs, roads, schools and healthcare, she said.

“Holding a cabinet meeting in a border district does not strengthen the border,” she said. “That will happen when young people no longer have to migrate for work, patients do not have to rush to district headquarters for treatment, and villages have roads, communication links and other essential facilities.”