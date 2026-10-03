Won't be surprised if govt takes down my X handle before Oct 10: Dipke after post thanking Mamata restricted

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said he would not be surprised if his X account was taken down before October 10, after the platform restricted his post thanking former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for backing the movement.

Dipke had posted on X, "Thank you @MamataOfficial ma'am for extending your support to the cockroach movement! All Indians need to come together to save democracy!"

TMC Rajya Sabha joint secretary Derek O'Brien shared the post, which was subsequently restricted by X. The post was no longer accessible and the platform instead displayed the message, "Due to local regulations, this content is restricted on X."

Reacting to the restriction, O'Brien said Banerjee had "come out strongly in support of Cockroach" and that Dipke had thanked her for the support.

O'Brien alleged that a 'scared' government was behind the restriction.