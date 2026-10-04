BJP picks Nainital’s Dinesh Arya for Rajya Sabha, puts Dalit outreach in focus

DEHRADUN:The BJP’s Central Election Committee on Sunday named Dinesh Arya as its candidate from Uttarakhand for the 2026 Rajya Sabha election. Given the party’s strength in the state Assembly, the former Nainital district BJP president is widely expected to win the seat.
Arya, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, currently holds an appointed position in the state. A long-time party worker, he had earlier sought an Assembly ticket. The Rajya Sabha nomination now offers him a route to Parliament.
The decision has also drawn attention because it follows a political dispute in Haldwani, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently addressed a rally. Congress has accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit, while the BJP has rejected attempts to link a separate, alleged “purification” episode in the town to discrimination against Scheduled Castes.
Speaking to TNIE, BJP state spokesperson Honey Pathak said Arya’s nomination answered Congress’s allegations. “Congress was trying to portray the alleged purification episode in Haldwani as an insult to the Scheduled Caste community and polarise Dalit voters,” she said. “By nominating Dinesh Arya, the BJP has undercut that campaign.”
The dispute remains a matter of competing political claims. The party has not presented Arya’s candidature as solely a response to the Haldwani controversy, but BJP leaders say his selection reflects its commitment to Scheduled Caste representation.
Political commentator Avikal Thapliyal said the choice also signals Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s influence within the party. He described Arya as someone who has worked closely with the chief minister and said the nomination would be seen as having Dhami’s backing.
“Sending a close aide to the Rajya Sabha is a message that Dhami’s decisions continue to have the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Thapliyal told this newspaper. He added that Arya’s selection could help the BJP counter Congress’s campaign over Dalit representation.
Those assessments are political interpretations; the BJP’s Central Election Committee formally announced the candidate.
Arya’s association with organisations linked to the BJP goes back several decades. Accounts of his political career say he attended Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh training programmes in Lakhimpur Kheri in 1982, Bareilly in 1983 and Nagpur in 1996.
He joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Nainital in 1985 and became its district coordinator the following year, continuing in that role until 1988. He later rose through the BJP’s district organisation in Nainital.
Known within the party for a mild-mannered style and for avoiding factional alignments, Arya now faces an election in which the Assembly arithmetic favours the BJP. His nomination brings a long-serving district-level leader into the national spotlight—and gives the party a Scheduled Caste candidate at a politically sensitive moment in Uttarakhand.