BJP picks Nainital’s Dinesh Arya for Rajya Sabha, puts Dalit outreach in focus

DEHRADUN:The BJP’s Central Election Committee on Sunday named Dinesh Arya as its candidate from Uttarakhand for the 2026 Rajya Sabha election. Given the party’s strength in the state Assembly, the former Nainital district BJP president is widely expected to win the seat.

Arya, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, currently holds an appointed position in the state. A long-time party worker, he had earlier sought an Assembly ticket. The Rajya Sabha nomination now offers him a route to Parliament.

The decision has also drawn attention because it follows a political dispute in Haldwani, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently addressed a rally. Congress has accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit, while the BJP has rejected attempts to link a separate, alleged “purification” episode in the town to discrimination against Scheduled Castes.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP state spokesperson Honey Pathak said Arya’s nomination answered Congress’s allegations. “Congress was trying to portray the alleged purification episode in Haldwani as an insult to the Scheduled Caste community and polarise Dalit voters,” she said. “By nominating Dinesh Arya, the BJP has undercut that campaign.”

The dispute remains a matter of competing political claims. The party has not presented Arya’s candidature as solely a response to the Haldwani controversy, but BJP leaders say his selection reflects its commitment to Scheduled Caste representation.

Political commentator Avikal Thapliyal said the choice also signals Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s influence within the party. He described Arya as someone who has worked closely with the chief minister and said the nomination would be seen as having Dhami’s backing.