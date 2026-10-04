Centre plans to expand highway network to 2.3 lakh km by 2047 to meet rising traffic

NEW DELHI: The government has started working on an expansion plan of highway and expressway corridor network to cater traffic to meet the anticipated growth in traffic over the next two decades, up to 2047.

Soon, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will launch an assessment exercise to understand the need for additional highways to complement the existing network of about 1.4 lakh kilometres of roads to develop a comprehensive programme for the development.

According to the officials, the assessment will form the basis for a comprehensive annual highway development programme and help identify and prioritise corridors that require additional capacity.

Alongside the network expansion exercise, the ministry is also looking to strengthen monitoring of high-speed corridors to ensure timely completion of projects, effective maintenance and improved road safety. The officials said that the ministry is considering a mechanism to strengthen supervision of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and assess the performance of contractors and concessionaires involved in highway projects. The proposed measures are aimed at improving oversight throughout the project lifecycle.

The proposed initiatives are aimed at improving coordination among different units of the ministry such as planning zone, IT Division, and Gati Shakti Cell, added the officials.