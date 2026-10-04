Gyanesh Kumar undermined EC’s independence, selectively deleting voters: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining the independence of the Election Commission and alleged that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used to selectively delete voters.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot alleged that Kumar had sidelined the other two election commissioners and initiated the electoral roll revision process unilaterally, despite the three-member commission taking decisions by consensus or majority.

“India and the country function according to law. The Election Commission has three members and decisions are taken either unanimously or by a majority. But Gyanesh Kumar sidelined the other two election commissioners and started the entire process on his own,” he said.

Pilot also alleged that powers normally exercised by Electoral Registration Officers at the local level were being centralised, allowing voter names to be added or deleted from Delhi.

Claiming that around 13 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls across the country, Pilot alleged that voters were being selectively targeted in Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal.

“First there was demonetisation, and now they are doing ‘votebandi’. Voting is the biggest democratic right of a citizen. If that right is taken away, what could be more serious than this?” he said.

Pilot alleged that public confidence in the Election Commission as an impartial constitutional institution had eroded and demanded action against Kumar.

On the drought-like situation in Rajasthan, Pilot accused the state government of failing to make adequate preparations despite deficient monsoon rainfall in several areas.

“The government’s planning has completely failed. Had arrangements been made a month or two ago and a plan prepared after it became clear that the monsoon was deficient, some relief could have been provided,” he said.

He further accused the BJP government of focusing on elections and retaining power instead of addressing the impact of deficient rainfall. He also alleged that the police and administration were misused during the recent urban local body elections, claiming that Congress councillors were stopped at the Haryana border.