India, Canada to begin fifth round of trade pact talks as both sides target year-end deal

India and Canada will begin the fifth round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Ottawa on October 5, with both sides aiming to conclude the talks by the end of this year, according to a PTI report citing an official.

The five-day round of negotiations is expected to continue until October 9. The fourth round concluded in New Delhi on September 18.

According to PTI, the talks are moving at a faster pace as both countries seek to conclude the negotiations by the end of the calendar year.

The negotiations assume significance as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had said last month that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around December.

To give further impetus to the talks, Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is scheduled to visit New Delhi later this month with a 300-member business delegation. Sidhu and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had met in Mumbai last month to review the progress of the negotiations.

A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement under which two countries seek to significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a large share of traded goods. Such agreements also seek to ease norms for the movement of skilled professionals and promote investments.