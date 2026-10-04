Jaishankar meets US Pacific Commander Paparo in Delhi, discusses security and maritime cooperation

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a meeting with the Commander of the United States Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, in New Delhi on Sunday, during which discussions were held on advancing the security partnership and maritime cooperation.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was present at the meeting.

"Glad to meet Commander of the US Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. Discussed advancing our security partnership and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On Saturday, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo arrived in New Delhi for a six-day official visit to strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations. Sergio Gor extended a warm welcome to Admiral Samuel Paparo.

During his visit, Admiral Paparo will hold talks with Indian counterparts on shared security priorities, including harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies, maintaining regional strategic stability, strengthening defence energy resilience, and navigating an increasingly competitive technology landscape.