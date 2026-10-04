Jharkhand hockey stars welcomed after Asian Games gold, meet CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete, along with fellow Jharkhand players Nikki Pradhan, Beauty Dungdung and Deepika Soreng, received a grand welcome upon their arrival at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Sunday following the team’s historic gold-medal triumph at the 2026 Asian Games. Later, the players met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence.

Soren congratulated the team on its achievement and enquired about the players’ preparations and experiences during their Asian Games campaign. He also extended his best wishes to the players for their achievement.

“The golden success achieved by the daughters of Jharkhand is a matter of pride and honour for both the country and the state,” said Soren.

The Chief Minister said the contribution of Jharkhand’s players to India’s Asian Games gold was a source of pride for the state and the country. He said their talent, hard work, discipline and determination had enhanced India’s prestige and added another glorious chapter to Jharkhand’s sporting history.

Soren said the achievement would inspire young people, athletes and particularly girls in Jharkhand and across the country to pursue excellence in sports. He encouraged the players to continue bringing laurels to the nation with the same enthusiasm, dedication, hard work and commitment.

The Chief Minister also said the state government was actively working to nurture sporting talent in Jharkhand.

Captain Salima Tete, talking to the media persons after the meeting, said that whenever players return with medals, Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets them and boosts their morale. She mentioned that meeting the Chief Minister feels good and inspires the players to perform even better in the future.