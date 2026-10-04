Panel on simultaneous polls to seek media personalities' and economists’ views on proposed legislation

However, panel chairman and BJP MP PP Chaudhary told the media that the visit had been put off because the committee members' dates did not match. The notice announcing the proposed informal discussion with the Chief Justice of India and other judges was circulated among the members on September 24th.

The proposed visit drew objections from the Opposition, with at least one member of the joint committee writing to Chaudhary to seek its cancellation.

The MP is learnt to have argued that an interaction with the Chief Justice of India or other sitting judges on the constitutional validity or merits of the proposed legislation could raise concerns over the separation of powers and the institutional independence of Parliament and the judiciary.

The member is also learnt to have pointed out that the legislature's role in considering and making laws should remain distinct from the judiciary's role in adjudicating their validity, and that seeking the views of sitting judges on legislation which could subsequently come before the Supreme Court for judicial scrutiny could create an avoidable institutional overlap.

Independent Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal had also publicly raised similar objections to the proposed visit, calling it "unconstitutional" and contrary to the concept of separation of powers.

Sibal, a senior advocate, said he had never seen a parliamentary panel hold an interaction with Supreme Court judges over proposed legislation that could later come before the court for adjudication.