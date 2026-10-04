PM meets Haryana BJP MLAs, calls for greater outreach to constituencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Haryana BJP MLAs, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, at his official residence on Saturday and deliberated on ways to serve people better.

During the meeting – which lasted four hours -- the PM urged the MLAs to spend more time in their constituencies and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries directly.

The MLAs shared their feedback on the implementation and performance of various government schemes. They conveyed the people’s concerns, aspirations and political pulse in the state. According to sources, Modi sought details about various schemes and the extent to which their benefits and outcomes were reaching people.

“The party MLAs are learnt to have been asked to enhance visibility and reach across constituencies and ensure that benefits of government schemes directly reach the citizens. They have reportedly been advised to make the details of schemes amplified on social media platforms and work in highlighting developmental work of the government”, a source said.

The MLAs were also urged to strengthen their engagement with constituents and maintain greater visibility in their respective constituencies. The meeting assumes significance as neighbouring Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls for its Assembly in 2027.