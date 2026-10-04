Punjab sees surge in cross-border drugs, arms smuggling and drone activity from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: In the first nine months of this year, there has been a surge in the smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition, along with increased activity and infiltration by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from Pakistan into Indian territory and airspace along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab.

Due to intensified counter-drone measures, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 182 drones till September-end this year. It also seized 850 kg of heroin smuggled from the neighbouring country between January and September, more than double the 415 kg recovered during the corresponding period last year and nearly three times the 283 kg seized in 2024.

Another significant trend has been a threefold increase in opium smuggling this year compared with last year. The recovery of sophisticated weapons has also increased.

Besides heroin, 44 kg of opium was seized till September-end this year, compared with 12 kg last year and 16 kg in 2024, marking a major increase in the smuggling of the narcotic from across the border.

The BSF also seized around 14 kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) this year. Its recovery remained largely at par with 2025, when 21 kg was seized, compared with just 1.4 kg in 2024.

There has also been a rise in the trafficking of sophisticated weapons across the border. As many as 261 weapons, including assault rifles, were recovered by the BSF till the end of last month, compared with 200 last year and only 36 in 2024. Ammunition, mainly magazines, also saw a steady rise, with 390 recovered by the BSF this year, compared with 286 last year and 47 in 2024.

In 2025 alone, the BSF recovered around 250 drones during the corresponding period till September-end, while a total of 316 drone incidents were reported. As many as 313 drones were recovered jointly by the Punjab Police and the BSF.