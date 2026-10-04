Sri Lankan Navy arrests nine Indian fishermen, seizes trawler near Delft Island

The Sri Lanka Navy arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, according to an official statement.

The fishermen were arrested on Saturday after they allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line into Sri Lankan waters south of Delft Island in Jaffna, the Navy said.

“One Indian fishing trawler was seized, while nine Indian fishermen on board were taken into custody by SLNS Samudura,” it said.

The fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for further legal proceedings.

The arrest comes amid longstanding tensions between India and Sri Lanka over fishing in the Palk Strait. Sri Lankan Navy personnel have, in several alleged incidents, fired at Indian fishermen and seized their boats for allegedly entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow stretch of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from India and Sri Lanka are frequently arrested after allegedly crossing into each other’s waters.

(With PTI inputs)