Uttarakhand Cabinet meets in Banbasa for first time, clears 24 key proposals

DEHRADUN: In a first-of-its-kind outreach, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government on Sunday held its Cabinet meeting at the NHPC Guest House in Banbasa, Champawat district, Chief Minister Dhami’s home constituency, and approved 24 important proposals related to development, land, education and governance reforms.

Addressing the media after the meeting, official sources said the decisions were aimed at accelerating infrastructure development and easing public services in border and hill areas.

In a major push for air connectivity, the Cabinet cleared the release of Rs 66.29 crore to Uttarakhand SIDCUL and Tarai Development Corporation for assets transferred for the expansion of the Greenfield Airport at Pantnagar. The amount will be spent on new construction and other approved works as per the corporation’s action plan.

In a big move for youth, the Cabinet approved the launch of the Mukhyamantri Uchcha Shiksha Kaushal Samvardhan Yojana, 2026. Under the scheme, around 1.19 lakh students studying in government and private universities and affiliated colleges will be provided employability and entrepreneurship skills.

An official spokesperson said, “The scheme aims to make higher education job-oriented. About Rs 200 crore will be spent over five years.”

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of landholders, the Cabinet approved the grant of Bhumidhari rights to Class-3 and Class-4 land leaseholders and encroachers, including transitional Bhumidhari rights to such holders in Nagar Panchayat Lalkuan, Nainital, and regularisation of Class-4 land in Pargana Jaunsar-Bawar, Dehradun. The regularisation will be extended for one year based on 2004 circle rates and thereafter as per prevailing rates.

In another key reform, the Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2026, fixing the annual fiscal deficit limit at 3% of GSDP and total outstanding debt at 30% of GSDP for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, with provision for relaxation in disaster- and security-related situations.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved the formation of a Project Management Unit (PMU) with six posts in the office of the Nodal Officer, Forest Conservation, to strengthen technical scrutiny of forest land transfer cases.

It also approved the implementation of PAN verification in property sale-purchase transactions under the Stamp and Registration Department to curb the use of fake PANs, and an amendment to private university establishment norms, now requiring a minimum 2,500 sqm built-up area in hill areas and 20,000 sqm in plain areas, along with separate quality assessment standards.

The Cabinet also approved the tabling of the Sixth State Finance Commission report in the upcoming Assembly session, repealing the archaic Northern India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, and bringing the Uttarakhand Irrigation and Drainage Bill, 2026.

Other decisions included the creation of a new post of Director General for the Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries departments, setting up of a Sub-Registrar office at Narendranagar, Tehri, covering 133 revenue villages, and revision of the stipend/salary of Senior Residents, Junior Residents and Demonstrators in government medical colleges.