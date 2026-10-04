Uttarakhand MPs spend only 18% of Rs 135.95 crore allocated for development works

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s eight sitting MPs had spent only Rs 24.12 crore of the Rs 135.95 crore allocated to them for development works by June 2026, according to information obtained under the Right to Information Act. The spending, about 18% of the total, includes expenditure on both completed and ongoing projects.

The records also show that officials had yet to approve 215 works proposed by the MPs. Another 154 approved works had not started by June, pointing to delays at more than one stage of the process.

The figures were supplied by the office of Uttarakhand’s Rural Development Commissioner to RTI activist and advocate Nadeem Uddin.

“Uttarakhand’s eight sitting MPs have been allocated a total of Rs 135.95 crore during their current terms,” Nadeem Uddin told the TNIE, citing the records. “Of this, Rs 73.50 crore was allocated to the five Lok Sabha MPs and Rs 62.45 crore to the three Rajya Sabha MPs.”

Spending by the Lok Sabha MPs stood at about Rs 7.67 crore, or roughly 10% of their allocation. This comprised Rs 5.769 crore spent on completed works and approximately Rs 1.90 crore on projects still under way.

The three Rajya Sabha MPs recorded higher expenditure: Rs 7.04 crore on completed works and Rs 9.41 crore on ongoing works. Their combined spending of Rs 16.45 crore amounted to about 26% of the funds allocated to them.

Among Lok Sabha members, Tehri Garhwal MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah recorded the highest spending at Rs 4.08 crore, or 28% of her allocation. Udham Singh Nagar–Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt followed with Rs 1.79 crore, or 12%.

Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat recorded spending of Rs 1.499 crore, or 10%, while Almora MP Ajay Tamta’s expenditure stood at Rs 0.17 crore, about 1%. The June records showed no expenditure from Garhwal MP Anil Baluni’s fund.