Uttarakhand MPs spend only 18% of Rs 135.95 crore allocated for development works

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s eight sitting MPs had spent only Rs 24.12 crore of the Rs 135.95 crore allocated to them for development works by June 2026, according to information obtained under the Right to Information Act. The spending, about 18% of the total, includes expenditure on both completed and ongoing projects.
The records also show that officials had yet to approve 215 works proposed by the MPs. Another 154 approved works had not started by June, pointing to delays at more than one stage of the process.
The figures were supplied by the office of Uttarakhand’s Rural Development Commissioner to RTI activist and advocate Nadeem Uddin.
“Uttarakhand’s eight sitting MPs have been allocated a total of Rs 135.95 crore during their current terms,” Nadeem Uddin told the TNIE, citing the records. “Of this, Rs 73.50 crore was allocated to the five Lok Sabha MPs and Rs 62.45 crore to the three Rajya Sabha MPs.”
Spending by the Lok Sabha MPs stood at about Rs 7.67 crore, or roughly 10% of their allocation. This comprised Rs 5.769 crore spent on completed works and approximately Rs 1.90 crore on projects still under way.
The three Rajya Sabha MPs recorded higher expenditure: Rs 7.04 crore on completed works and Rs 9.41 crore on ongoing works. Their combined spending of Rs 16.45 crore amounted to about 26% of the funds allocated to them.
Among Lok Sabha members, Tehri Garhwal MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah recorded the highest spending at Rs 4.08 crore, or 28% of her allocation. Udham Singh Nagar–Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt followed with Rs 1.79 crore, or 12%.
Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat recorded spending of Rs 1.499 crore, or 10%, while Almora MP Ajay Tamta’s expenditure stood at Rs 0.17 crore, about 1%. The June records showed no expenditure from Garhwal MP Anil Baluni’s fund.
Among Rajya Sabha members, Naresh Bansal recorded the highest spending at Rs 10.96 crore, or 40% of his allocation. Expenditure from Kalpana Saini’s fund stood at Rs 4.356 crore, or 22%, and from Mahendra Bhatt’s at Rs 1.139 crore, or 8%.
The project figures show how approvals have translated into work on the ground. Bhatt proposed 327 projects during his current term, of which 260 were approved. By June, 56 had been completed, 183 were under way and 21 had not begun.
Shah proposed 184 projects, with 167 receiving approval. Of those, 80 had been completed, 74 were in progress and 13 had not started. She also recorded the highest expenditure among the state’s Lok Sabha MPs.
The RTI figures do not state why the pending proposals had not been approved or why the approved projects remained unstarted. But they show that, as of June 2026, most of the development funds allocated to Uttarakhand’s sitting MPs had yet to be spent.