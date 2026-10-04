'Vast gap between Gandhi and the Gandhis': BJP attacks Cong over UP appointments, questions silence on pilot Smit

The BJP on Sunday attacked the Congress over its recent appointments in Uttar Pradesh and questioned the Gandhi family's alleged silence on Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who foiled an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

Addressing reporters, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for appointing Aradhana Mishra as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president and Imran Masood as the working president.

Trivedi said the appointments on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi showed the "vast gap" between Mahatma Gandhi and the "Gandhis" of the Congress.

He accused Masood of being known for his past remark threatening to "chop Modi into pieces" and alleged that Mishra had once stopped party workers from raising the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan and instead asked them to raise "Congress zindabaad".

The Congress on Friday appointed Mishra-Mona as the president of its Uttar Pradesh unit, replacing Ajay Rai, who had held the post since August 2023. The party also named Masood as working president and Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state.