Amid Makkah Pact churn, Bhairav commandos train with UAE troops

NEW DELHI: With Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey moving to operationalise their "attack on one is an attack on all" defence pact, India and the UAE on Monday kicked off Exercise Mountain Guardian in the Uttarakhand hills. The Army has fielded one of its new Bhairav light commando battalions for the drill.

The mountain warfare exercise at Chaubatia brings together 46 Bhairav commandos and an equal number of soldiers from a UAE mountain infantry battalion, the Army said.

The exercise marks a key outing for the Bhairav battalions which were raised after Operation Sindoor. Lean, agile and built for speed, the light commandos plug the gap between the infantry's Ghatak platoons and the elite Para Special Forces. Each such battalion draws personnel from the infantry, artillery, air defence and Signals. The Army has already raised 21 of the 25 Bhairav battalions it plans to field.

The troops will train in drone operations, surveillance-grid management, firing drills and integrated field manoeuvres, the Army added, with the exercise aimed at sharpening interoperability in mountainous terrain.

The exercise also takes India-UAE military cooperation from the desert to the mountains. The two armies' earlier Desert Cyclone exercises focused on urban combat and counter-terrorism operations in desert terrain.