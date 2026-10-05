BJP’s 8 Rajya Sabha candidates in UP signal caste, regional balancing ahead of Battle 2027

LUCKNOW: Seeking to strike a careful caste and regional balance ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election scheduled for October 16, followed by the 2027 Assembly polls early next year, the BJP on Monday announced eight candidates for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, reflecting a mix of upper-caste, OBC, Dalit and women’s representation.

The candidates announced by the ruling party are state minister Dharam Pal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar.

According to party sources, the list was crafted to maintain a social equilibrium. Besides giving tickets to two women, the list has three candidates from the OBC community, two Scheduled Caste representatives and three upper-caste candidates.

Among the upper-caste nominees are Brahmin leaders Radhakant Ojha and Gopi Krishna Pandey, and Kshatriya leader Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

The nominations also offer clues to the BJP’s strategy in Uttar Pradesh, where social engineering remains central to electoral success. By accommodating various caste groups and regions, the party appears keen to reinforce its broad social coalition even as it seeks an eighth Rajya Sabha seat.