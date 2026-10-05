CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'betrayed' Constitution at behest of PM, HM: Congress after SC notice to EC, Centre

The Congress on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of “betraying” the Constitution at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after the Supreme Court sought responses from the Election Commission and the Centre on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel takes decisions.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the Supreme Court has an opportunity to restore public confidence in the Election Commission amid concerns over its functioning and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre and sought their responses within a week on the plea, which alleges that the CEC took decisions without the approval of the two other Election Commissioners.

Ramesh said the petition before the court also sought the suspension of the CEC. He cited allegations of an “ad-hoc, illegal and slip-shod” SIR process, criticism by serving and retired judges, and “vast and indiscriminate” deletions from electoral rolls without adequate due process.

“The Supreme Court has a remarkable opportunity to restore public confidence in an institution vital to the integrity of our republic,” Ramesh said in a post on X.