Chhattisgarh’s Sukma Gram Sabha bars Christian missionaries, denies land for churches and burials

RAIPUR: In a move underscoring communal and cultural tensions in tribal Bastar, a Gram Sabha in southern Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district has passed a contentious resolution barring Christian missionaries and denying land for prayer halls, churches and burials to Christian converts.
The special Gram Sabha (village assembly) was convened in Punpalli village under the Konta Janpad Panchayat in Sukma district. To ensure enforcement of the resolution, village leaders immediately erected a public notice board outside the panchayat headquarters, notifying visitors and residents of the prohibitions.
At the centre of the assembly’s decision is its claim that the measures are based on Article 244(1) of the Indian Constitution, the Fifth Schedule, the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and the amended Chhattisgarh PESA Rules, 2022.
Citing their statutory authority to protect indigenous culture, rituals and collective social heritage, the assembly resolved that no village land would be allocated to Christians or religious converts for prayer meetings or churches. Village land would also not be permitted for the burial of Christian or converted deceased persons.
The resolution further prohibits Christian pastors, preachers and proselytisers from entering Punpalli to conduct prayer meetings, evangelical gatherings or conversion activities.
The resolution raises questions about the legal interplay between the self-governing powers granted to tribal communities under PESA and the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution, which protect, among other things, freedom of movement, personal liberty and freedom of conscience and religion.
“The Gram Sabha has taken this step keeping in view our traditional social fabric, indigenous order and collective community interest,” said Madkam Bhima, a Janpad Panchayat member. “Respect for the Gram Sabha’s collective verdict is non-negotiable. If disputes arise, we intend to ensure that matters are dealt with strictly through administrative and constitutional channels,” he said.
Responding to the development, district administrative and police authorities said a Gram Sabha could not override fundamental constitutional rights.
“Such a decision by a Gram Sabha is an internal resolution and apparently holds no legal sanctity to deny fundamental liberties or dignity in death. We will ensure that no law-and-order disturbance flares up,” a senior officer in Sukma told TNIE.
Christian organisations have previously challenged such blanket bans as unconstitutional infringements on personal freedom and religious expression.