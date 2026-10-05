Chhattisgarh’s Sukma Gram Sabha bars Christian missionaries, denies land for churches and burials

RAIPUR: In a move underscoring communal and cultural tensions in tribal Bastar, a Gram Sabha in southern Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district has passed a contentious resolution barring Christian missionaries and denying land for prayer halls, churches and burials to Christian converts.

The special Gram Sabha (village assembly) was convened in Punpalli village under the Konta Janpad Panchayat in Sukma district. To ensure enforcement of the resolution, village leaders immediately erected a public notice board outside the panchayat headquarters, notifying visitors and residents of the prohibitions.

At the centre of the assembly’s decision is its claim that the measures are based on Article 244(1) of the Indian Constitution, the Fifth Schedule, the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, and the amended Chhattisgarh PESA Rules, 2022.

Citing their statutory authority to protect indigenous culture, rituals and collective social heritage, the assembly resolved that no village land would be allocated to Christians or religious converts for prayer meetings or churches. Village land would also not be permitted for the burial of Christian or converted deceased persons.