Cong steps up attack on CEC, plans campaign to restore deleted voters

NEW DELHI: As protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued for the third consecutive day, the Congress on Monday announced a nationwide ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign to demand his removal and seek the restoration of more than 13 crore voters who had been deleted from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in various states.

Stepping up the attack, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that it was now established beyond doubt that Kumar had changed Form 6 “illegally and unilaterally”. The CEC and everyone involved in this “criminal assault on democracy” would be held accountable, he said.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas alleging that the poll body had taken several decisions without the approval of the two election commissioners. The court said it would annul decisions found to be contrary to law and clarified that it had not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the Commission.

Form 6 is the application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time.