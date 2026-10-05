Congress' Pawan Khera calls AAP 'twice as shameless' as BJP over defections

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it "twice as shameless" as the BJP after the AAP criticised the Congress over defections in Goa.

"The party that has seen six or seven MPs leave and go in the Rajya Sabha is lecturing us about defections. What remarkable people they are (AAP). I used to think the Modi-led party was shameless, but AAP has turned out to be twice as shameless," Khera said at a press conference.

Seven AAP MPs, including six from Punjab, had joined the BJP in April this year.

Earlier, Goa AAP president Valmiki Naik said defections between the Congress and BJP had become a recurring feature of the state's politics and would continue in the 2027 Assembly elections. He accused the two parties of having "destroyed" Goa over the past decade.

Khera, however, welcomed the Goa Forward Party's call for Opposition unity against the BJP, saying the Congress agreed that there should be a grand alliance in the state.

"The Congress agrees that there should be a grand alliance and the party will listen to the people of Goa on the issue," he said.

The remarks came after the GFP and AAP joined hands for the 2027 polls. GFP chief Vijai Sardesai had said his party was open to a "political realignment" if people demanded it and was willing to work with like-minded parties seeking to defeat the BJP.