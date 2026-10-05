Finland sees scope to double trade with India as EU FTA nears

NEW DELHI: Finland sees huge possibilities to double bilateral trade with India from its current level of around $3 billion, Finnish Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski said adding that the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement could provide a framework for translating growing political engagement into business opportunities.

Kivikoski said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb had set a target of doubling bilateral trade during Stubb’s state visit to India. “Our leaders during the State visit, Prime Minister Modi and our President Alexander Stubb, actually set a clear target for us to double the trade,” Kivikoski said.

“At the moment, the trade between our countries is around three billion US dollars. I personally believe that it’s quite modest. So definitely there are huge opportunities to double that,” he added. The ambassador said Finnish companies were showing increasing interest in the Indian market, while Indian businesses were also exploring opportunities in Finland.

“I see among the Finnish businesses… excitement. You can see new companies interested in Indian markets, and the same applies to Indian businesses. So I’m optimistic,” he said.